Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is DAGCO Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.72. 124,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.72 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

