Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $548,768,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $280.69. The company had a trading volume of 172,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,558. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.72 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.