Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $237.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.85. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $225.27 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

