Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DAGCO Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 38,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

