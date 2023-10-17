Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $421,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,410,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $93.38 and a one year high of $107.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.