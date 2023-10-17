Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.16. 39,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,633. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.08.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.