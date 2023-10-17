Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.71

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.71 and last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 45743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

