Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.71

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.71 and last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 45743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
