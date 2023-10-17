Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
VB traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,657. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.43 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.47.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.