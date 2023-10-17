Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 139.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 272,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,615. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

