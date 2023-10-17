Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,107. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0793 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

