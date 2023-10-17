Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 167.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.73. 228,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,809. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.81. The company has a market cap of $302.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $182.29 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

