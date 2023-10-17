Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.58.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $153.76 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.77 and a 200-day moving average of $193.27.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

