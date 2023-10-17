VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Separately, New Street Research started coverage on VEON in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating for the company.
VEON Price Performance
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of VEON
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VEON by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
