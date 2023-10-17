Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,792,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Analog Devices by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.75 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

