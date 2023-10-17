Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 431 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61.

Insider Activity

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.