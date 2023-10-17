Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 159,090 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 38,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

