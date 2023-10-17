Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $49.51.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.