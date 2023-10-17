Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLD. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average of $103.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.97 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

