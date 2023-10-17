Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,018 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 373.3% during the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 31.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

