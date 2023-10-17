Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 192,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in WNS by 5.5% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 173,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in WNS by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 677,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,925,000 after buying an additional 68,127 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. WNS has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

