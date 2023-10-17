Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 478 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $177.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

