Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,105 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in HP by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in HP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in HP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

