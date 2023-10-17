Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Align Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after buying an additional 131,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.22.

ALGN stock opened at $272.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

