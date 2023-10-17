Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

