Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

