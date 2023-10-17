Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 318 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.71.

TDG stock opened at $863.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $521.43 and a twelve month high of $940.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $864.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $834.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,738,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,738,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,878 shares of company stock worth $49,320,630. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

