Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 454 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.70. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $148.51 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

