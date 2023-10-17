Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE DRI opened at $138.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.33 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.38.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.14.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,591 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

