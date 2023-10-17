Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial makes up 3.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 60,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.