Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $165.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Bank of America began coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Visteon alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VC

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $131.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.14. Visteon has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.