VMware (NYSE:VMW) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $178.88, but opened at $157.62. VMware shares last traded at $164.20, with a volume of 2,922,575 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.78. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

