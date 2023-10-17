Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 16,169,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $178,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,979,000 after buying an additional 3,208,218 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,768,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,568,000 after buying an additional 2,724,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

