WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 17th (NASDAQ:WLGS)

WANG & LEE GROUP’s (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 17th. WANG & LEE GROUP had issued 1,600,000 shares in its IPO on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Performance

Shares of WLGS stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. WANG & LEE GROUP has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Institutional Trading of WANG & LEE GROUP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of WANG & LEE GROUP at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

