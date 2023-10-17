Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 39,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Waste Management stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.55. The stock had a trading volume of 299,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

