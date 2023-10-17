Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.40. The stock had a trading volume of 74,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,808. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.61 and a 52-week high of $406.08. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

