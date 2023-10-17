WD-40 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
WD-40 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.
WD-40 Stock Performance
WDFC opened at $203.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.10. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $234.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
