WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 29,994 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4,026.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,128,140,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,266. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

