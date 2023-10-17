WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 37.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.4% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $203,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.7% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 116,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,650,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,283,813. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.99 and a 200 day moving average of $355.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

