WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,990 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,308,000 after purchasing an additional 608,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,985. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.