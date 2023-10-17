WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 35.0% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.52.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.49. 381,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,723. The stock has a market cap of $377.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $293.50 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

