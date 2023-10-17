WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 1,205 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179,463 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $43.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

