WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 14,334 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $78.86. 955,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

