WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 75,572 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,572 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. TheStreet cut Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.28. 131,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $73.98.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

