WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,222,031,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,999 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,249 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 330,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,662. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

