Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. Weibo has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.47%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

