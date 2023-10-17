Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $85.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. 50,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.