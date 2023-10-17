Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,701.78.

Ferguson stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.18. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $171.06.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

