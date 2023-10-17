Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 49.36%. On average, analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WABC opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.62. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 179,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,312,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 93,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,180,000 after buying an additional 40,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after buying an additional 429,802 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

