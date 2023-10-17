Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 415.82, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -19.61%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
Featured Stories
