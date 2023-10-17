Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 415.82, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 31.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.