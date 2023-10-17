Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,038.57 ($49.33).

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($53.74) to GBX 4,600 ($56.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($51.91) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WTB

Insider Activity

Whitbread Stock Performance

In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,471 ($42.40) per share, with a total value of £31,239 ($38,156.83). Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,314 ($40.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,386.96, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,441 ($29.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,709 ($45.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,474.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,347.64.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.